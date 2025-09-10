Residents allowed to return as five more Bajaur areas cleared of terrorists

BAJAUR: Authorities on Tuesday allowed the people of five more localities of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils to return to their homes after the areas were cleared of terrorists by the security forces.

The residents of the five villages, who are among around 152,000 people of several areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils displaced since the start of Operation Sarbakaf on August 11, were allowed to return to their homes by the district administration through a notification issued on Monday night.

The cleared localities include Lar Kalan, Bar Kalan, Ganam Shah, Chamyaar Johar and Chohtra. The people of these villages can go back to their homes from Tuesday, said the notification issued on the official Facebook page of deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

The notification, seen by Dawn, stated that with the areas cleared of terrorists, the situation had returned to normal, with the writ of the state fully restored in these areas.

“The residents of the above five areas can now return to their homes with their belongings, where they can live in a peaceful environment with full state protection and support,” added the notification.

Sources in the district administration told Dawn on Tuesday that the clearance of the five areas had brought the total number of localities declared terrorist-free to 11, following the clearance of six areas in the last week of August.

However, the sources declined to disclose how many residents of the cleared areas had returned to their homes so far.

Meanwhile, members of the Bajaur Aman Jirga, which had given a one-week ultimatum to the authorities on August 31 to deliver tangible results in restoring peace in Lowi and War Mamund tehsils, on Tuesday welcomed the development.

In a meeting held at the residence of PPP provincial leader Sayed Akhunzada Chattan here, members of the jirga termed the return of families a good news for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the restive tehsils.

The meeting was chaired by jirga chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, according to a statement.

The meeting also demanded that the authorities declare all areas of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils clear and allow residents to return to their homes.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025