E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Court seeks report on affected landholders in Shah Allah Ditta, C-13

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report on the affected land owners of under developed sectors directing Capital Development Authority to act in accordance with law.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the petitions of affected villagers of Shah Allah Ditta and Sector C-13 seeking compensation from the CDA. Justice Kayani came down hard on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its role in property-related matters.

During the hearing of petitions filed by affected residents, Justice Kayani remarked that NAB had “already sunk the boat” and was not in a position to enforce its will.

He observed that leaving aside political vendettas, the anti-graft watchdog itself had lost credibility.

“If you do it on NAB’s orders, then where is the law? Do not follow NAB’s orders. Do not be afraid of anyone. Help the people,” the judge told CDA Magistrate Sardar Asif.

Justice Kayani further cautioned that public officials should not shy away from their duties. “Be it a judge, police officer or CDA employee, whoever feels afraid should get himself transferred. You are not afraid while taking advantage, but you are afraid while doing your job. It seems that mistakes are not punished, dishonesty is punished,” he remarked.

The court also pointed out that civil rights, jurisdiction, and statutory boundaries of institutions like NAB and the FIA must be respected.

The judge noted that after recent amendments to NAB laws, most of its cases had been returned. “There were 106 cases in Islamabad, and now only three or four remain. The old cases have been finished,” he said.

Criticising irregularities within the CDA, Justice Kayani observed that properties had even been transferred to the names of individuals “who have not yet been born.”

He also questioned why key positions, including that of the CDA chairman and chief commissioner, were being held by the same individual despite court orders.

“When the court ordered the removal of the DC, everyone stood behind him. Can one person appoint or remove multiple DCs at will?” he asked.

Emphasizing the need for reforms, the judge suggested that each sector should have its own deputy commissioner to reduce the administrative burden. He urged CDA officials to focus on solving people’s problems rather than succumbing to fear of external pressures.

The hearing was adjourned, with the court directing CDA officials to submit a detailed report on the land owners of Shah Allah Ditta and C-13 within one month.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...