Court seeks report on affected landholders in Shah Allah Ditta, C-13

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a comprehensive report on the affected land owners of under developed sectors directing Capital Development Authority to act in accordance with law.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the petitions of affected villagers of Shah Allah Ditta and Sector C-13 seeking compensation from the CDA. Justice Kayani came down hard on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for its role in property-related matters.

During the hearing of petitions filed by affected residents, Justice Kayani remarked that NAB had “already sunk the boat” and was not in a position to enforce its will.

He observed that leaving aside political vendettas, the anti-graft watchdog itself had lost credibility.

“If you do it on NAB’s orders, then where is the law? Do not follow NAB’s orders. Do not be afraid of anyone. Help the people,” the judge told CDA Magistrate Sardar Asif.

Justice Kayani further cautioned that public officials should not shy away from their duties. “Be it a judge, police officer or CDA employee, whoever feels afraid should get himself transferred. You are not afraid while taking advantage, but you are afraid while doing your job. It seems that mistakes are not punished, dishonesty is punished,” he remarked.

The court also pointed out that civil rights, jurisdiction, and statutory boundaries of institutions like NAB and the FIA must be respected.

The judge noted that after recent amendments to NAB laws, most of its cases had been returned. “There were 106 cases in Islamabad, and now only three or four remain. The old cases have been finished,” he said.

Criticising irregularities within the CDA, Justice Kayani observed that properties had even been transferred to the names of individuals “who have not yet been born.”

He also questioned why key positions, including that of the CDA chairman and chief commissioner, were being held by the same individual despite court orders.

“When the court ordered the removal of the DC, everyone stood behind him. Can one person appoint or remove multiple DCs at will?” he asked.

Emphasizing the need for reforms, the judge suggested that each sector should have its own deputy commissioner to reduce the administrative burden. He urged CDA officials to focus on solving people’s problems rather than succumbing to fear of external pressures.

The hearing was adjourned, with the court directing CDA officials to submit a detailed report on the land owners of Shah Allah Ditta and C-13 within one month.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025