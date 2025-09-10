Pakistan’s first Thyroid Eye Disease clinic opens

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s first Thyroid Eye Disease clinic has opened at Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, offering integrated care for a condition that affects millions but remains widely misdiagnosed. The facility marks a turning point in treating conditions linked to thyroid dysfunction.

The clinic, inaugurated by President of Al-Shifa Trust retired Maj Gen Rehmat Khan brings together ophthalmologists and endocrinologists under one roof, an integration absent in many hospitals. This collaborative approach ensures comprehensive care.

Talking to the media, retired Maj Gen Rehmat Khan said the clinic targets patients suffering from thyroid-related eye complications, often misdiagnosed or left untreated. He emphasised the critical importance of early diagnosis and regular monitoring to prevent complications from thyroid eye disease, as timely intervention could significantly reduce the risks.

He said thyroid disease affected an estimated three to five per cent of Pakistan’s population, majority of whom were women. Of these, roughly 25–40 per cent may develop eye-related complications, suggesting that around 14 million Pakistanis were living with it.

A study in Lahore found 12–13 per cent of the population suffered from thyroid dysfunction.

Retired Maj Gen Rehmat Khan noted that the absence of proper public care for thyroid eye disease forced patients into costly private treatment while many left them untreated.

Head of Orbit and Oculoplastic Department Dr Tayyab Afghani said treatment costs were steep, as some cases might require surgery costing Rs150,000 to Rs200,000, while standard medications ranged from Rs5,000 to Rs7,000.

The latest medicine, available only in the US, costs $16,000 to $17,000 and remains inaccessible in Pakistan. Efforts are underway to collaborate with international health organisations to introduce advanced treatments and make expensive medications locally available, he informed.

Dr Afghani said geographic disparities further complicated access. While Rawalpindi and Islamabad residents now benefit from specialised care, patients in Balochistan, interior Sindh, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain hours away from even basic thyroid treatment.

Prof Afghani said Al-Shifa would expand access through telemedicine services and deploy mobile clinics to under-served areas, providing on-the-ground care and education. These initiatives, along with training programmes for physicians and healthcare workers outside major cities, would significantly improve diagnosis rates and enhance treatment quality.

He warned that smoking was a critical risk factor as tobacco use significantly worsened the problem, yet public awareness remained low. To address this, we will launch public health initiatives and awareness campaigns aimed at educating communities about risk factors and the importance of seeking specialist care promptly.

According to statistics, Thyroid Eye Disease affected five to 16 new people per 100,000 each year, depending on the country. Women are three to five times more likely to get it than men. In the US, about 250 out of every 100,000 people have it, while in Europe the number is between 90 and 155 per 100,000. In Asia it ranges from 100 to 300 per 100,000. About 20 per cent of cases have moderate to severe symptoms, while the rest are considered mild. It mainly affects adults aged 35 to 60, while its rare in children.

