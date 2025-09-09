A tricky approach

IN today’s world, many patients research their symptoms online before visiting the hospital. These patients often fall into two groups; those who are genuinely curious and eager to understand their condition, and those who unintentionally plan to challenge their doctor’s expertise.

While curiosity is natural, excessive reliance on complex online terminology can create misunderstandings, strain doctor-patient relationship, and erode trust.

As stressed by psychologists, when the mind does not accept something, outcomes never have a chance to be perfect. When patients make up their minds to trust their doctor and believe that they will be treated well, this trust can help the whole recovery process. The element of trust between doctors and patients is vital.

On their part, all doctors must adopt a humanist approach to their practice, remembering that patients and their families are seriously worried about the situation. Not everyone is trying to degrade them. Such understanding can make doctors more flexible in their approach.

Patients should be able to feel free to seek information and accurate guidance. People at large have to understand that not everything found online applies to them.

When both sides respect each other’s role and remain positive, communication improves, anxiety is reduced, and treatment becomes more successful. A negative mind, on the other hand, will never produce a positive recovery. Trust is the real medicine that heals both body and mind.

Hani Wahid Baloch

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025