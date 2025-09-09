PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to speed up relief operations in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi­­n­i­ster Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to expedite ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas and ensure complete preparedness for potential flood situations due to rising water levels in rivers.

Chairing a meeting to re­­view ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas, the prime minister instructed authorities concerned to ens­u­­re early warnings and timely evacuation of people living near rivers and areas facing flood risk.

The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister on the current situation of flooding in rivers, the status of rising water level in rivers, and the relief operations for flood-affected people across the country.

The PM directed the NDMA to maintain full coordination with provincial governments and provincial disaster management authorities.

He also instructed authorities concerned to intensify search for missing people in flood-hit areas.

The prime minister was also briefed on the displacement of people due to floods and the ongoing rescue operations.

The participants of the meeting were apprised of the severe flooding conditions in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers at Trimmu and Panjnad barrages and Head Balloki, Head Sidhnai, Ganda Singh Wala, Head Sulemanki, and Head Islam.

The meeting was informed that convoys of relief goods were being sent continuously to flood-affected areas.

OPF chief meets PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif on Monday also met chief of Overseas Pakistanis Found­a­t­ion, Qamar Raza, and Managing director, Afzaal Bhatti, and reaffirmed that it was among the incumbent government’s priorities to provide them with all possible facilities.

He said that overseas Paki­stanis were rendering significant services as a strong workforce in the global market.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the events held abroad to highlight Pakistan’s victory in the recent war with India.

The OPF chairman and MD apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and the measures taken by the government to address them.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025