E-Paper | September 09, 2025

PM Shehbaz directs NDMA to speed up relief operations in flood-hit areas

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:15am
KARACHI: PDMA officials monitor water flow data from the Provincial Flood Control Room.—PPI
KARACHI: PDMA officials monitor water flow data from the Provincial Flood Control Room.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mi­­n­i­ster Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to expedite ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas and ensure complete preparedness for potential flood situations due to rising water levels in rivers.

Chairing a meeting to re­­view ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas, the prime minister instructed authorities concerned to ens­u­­re early warnings and timely evacuation of people living near rivers and areas facing flood risk.

The NDMA chairman briefed the prime minister on the current situation of flooding in rivers, the status of rising water level in rivers, and the relief operations for flood-affected people across the country.

The PM directed the NDMA to maintain full coordination with provincial governments and provincial disaster management authorities.

He also instructed authorities concerned to intensify search for missing people in flood-hit areas.

Officials told to ensure early warnings and timely evacuation of people living near rivers and areas facing flood risk

The prime minister was also briefed on the displacement of people due to floods and the ongoing rescue operations.

The participants of the meeting were apprised of the severe flooding conditions in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers at Trimmu and Panjnad barrages and Head Balloki, Head Sidhnai, Ganda Singh Wala, Head Sulemanki, and Head Islam.

The meeting was informed that convoys of relief goods were being sent continuously to flood-affected areas.

OPF chief meets PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif on Monday also met chief of Overseas Pakistanis Found­a­t­ion, Qamar Raza, and Managing director, Afzaal Bhatti, and reaffirmed that it was among the incumbent government’s priorities to provide them with all possible facilities.

He said that overseas Paki­stanis were rendering significant services as a strong workforce in the global market.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the events held abroad to highlight Pakistan’s victory in the recent war with India.

The OPF chairman and MD apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and the measures taken by the government to address them.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...