KARACHI: The Gender Diversity Awards were announced on Monday at a ceremony organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC). The awards recognise companies that are leading the charge in creating inclusive workplaces and improving economic opportunities for women in Pakistan.

This year’s top winners include Engro Fertilizers, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, Pakistan Mobile Communications (Jazz), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), and English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM).

The awards aim to celebrate private sector employers who have shown a strong commitment to empowering women by embedding gender diversity policies and practices. These companies have also been recognised for publicly disclosing their efforts, encouraging others to follow suit.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025