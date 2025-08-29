Fatima Fertilizer partners with King’s Trust and SEED Ventures for youth entrepreneurship

The programme builds entrepreneurial and business skills in youth aged 14 to 18, with a focus on equality, public schools, underprivileged communities and children with disabilities.

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEED Ventures in Islamabad, reaffirming its commitment to youth development and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Fatima Fertilizer was the first company in Pakistan to adopt the UNDP SDG Impact Framework and continues to play a leading role in sustainable development.

Through this partnership, Fatima Fertilizer joins hands with Enterprise Challenge Pakistan (ECP) – a flagship initiative of King’s Trust International (founded by His Majesty King Charles III) and SEED Ventures. The programme promotes entrepreneurial thinking, innovation and business skills among young people aged 14 to18, with a focus on gender equality, underprivileged communities, public-sector schools and children with disabilities.

The signing ceremony was attended by British High Commissioner Jane Marriott to Pakistan as chief guest. Senior leadership from Fatima Fertilizer and SEED Ventures were also present, including Rabel Sadozai, the director of marketing and sales, and Shaista Ayesha, the chief executive officer (CEO) of SEED Ventures.

In its ninth cycle (2025–2026), ECP will reach nearly 3,000 students from 100–120 schools across rural Pakistan.

This collaboration contributes to SDG 4 (Quality Education) by expanding inclusive and innovative learning, SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) by fostering entrepreneurial mindsets and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) by strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Will Straw, the chief executive officer (CEO) of King’s Trust International, said, “King’s Trust International is proud to support this partnership with Fatima Fertilizer and SEED Ventures. By building strong partnerships, we can empower young people in Pakistan to turn ideas into actions and drive positive change through entrepreneurship.”

Marriott remarked, “Pakistan’s youth have huge potential. The Enterprise Challenge Pakistan provides the perfect platform to unlock this and this partnership gives even more young people the chance to participate.”

Ayesha added, “We are delighted to have Fatima Fertilizer as a partner for Enterprise Challenge Pakistan. This partnership lays the foundation for scaling the programme across rural areas and gives young people the platform to become the next generation of agripreneurs.”

Sadozai commented, “This initiative is about nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth and giving them the skills to succeed in a rapidly changing world. It reflects our commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development in line with global efforts to achieve the SDGs.”

Finally, Asad Murad, the chief operating officer (COO) of Fatima Fertilizer, said, “Investing in youth is the most meaningful investment in Pakistan’s future. Through Enterprise Challenge Pakistan, we aim to create opportunities for young people, especially those from underserved communities, to innovate and contribute to the nation’s progress.”

This partnership highlights Fatima Fertilizer’s commitment to youth empowerment, community development and Pakistan’s role in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

This content is an advertisement by Fatima Fertilizer and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.