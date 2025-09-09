E-Paper | September 09, 2025

SECP registers 3,278 firms in August

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 3,278 new companies in August, raising the total number of registered companies in the country to 265,587.

Private limited companies dominated the new registrations, accounting for 59pc, followed by single-member companies at 39pc. The remaining 4pc comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organisations, and limited liability partnerships.

The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led the way with 670 new incorporations, followed by trading with 413, services with 394, and real estate development and construction with 297. Other active sectors included tourism and transport (242), food and beverages (185), education (150), mining and quarrying (77), textiles (76), pharmaceuticals (69), cosmetics and toiletries (66), marketing and advertising (65), agricultural farming and engineering (49 each), chemicals (48), and healthcare (44).

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

