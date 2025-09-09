E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Dedicated Freight Corridor to strengthen railways’ revenue base: Abbasi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said the Dedicated Freight Corridor project would not only modernise freight transportation but also strengthen Pakistan Railways’ revenue base through freight charges, track access fees and revenue-sharing mechanisms.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of Phase-I of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) hosted by the Ministry of Railways, the minister said the project would prove to be a milestone for Pakistan Railways.

DP World, Dubai-based global logistics company, is partnering with the NLC to complete this project. The project was recently approved during a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT), chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Hanif Abbasi emphasised that the government was fully committed to launching Phase-I of the DFC at the earliest, reflecting the prime minister’s vision of transforming Pakistan Railways into a key driver of trade facilitation and modernisation.

He expressed deep gratitude to DP World and the Government of the UAE for their valuable support, stating that their collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Pakistan Railways.

This landmark project will significantly enhance Pakistan Railways’ freight capacity, enabling faster movement of cargo to and from Karachi Port, while also reducing congestion on roads and at the port.

It may be mentioned here that the term sheet of the project was signed in January 2025 between DP World/NLC and Pakistan Railways. The railways officials said the sea freight arriving at Karachi Port was mainly being disposed of inland through road transport due to poor rail connectivity.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

