KP Assembly urges govt to withdraw plea about action in aid ordinance

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution against the KP Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, declaring it against basic human rights and urged the provincial government to withdraw a plea in its favour from the apex court.

The resolution, moved by treasury member Daud Shah in a session chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, said that if the Constitution was examined, the KP Actions (in aid of civil power) Ordinance, 2019, and Regulations, 2011, went against the basic human rights and the Peshawar High Court had already declared it so, but the provincial government appealed the verdict in the Supreme Court.

“This house recommends to the provincial government to declare implementation of the said law in KP and merged districts against basic rights and withdraw its appeal about it from the Supreme Court,” the resolution read.

The KP Action (in Aid of Civil Power) Ordinance, 2019, which was issued by the provincial governor on Aug 5, 2019, is almost a reproduction of two regulations promulgated by the president in 2011 for the then Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata), giving legal cover to several detention centres set up during military operations in different regions.

Forms special panel on security

It assigns wide-ranging powers to the authorised officers and armed forces and grants an authority to detain a suspect until the continuation of action in aid of civil power by the armed forces.

Also, the house constituted a special committee on security. It will check and decide its terms of reference in the first meeting.

The meeting of the 30-member committee will be chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and attended by members from merged districts and those with volatile law and order situation. Some stakeholders will be in attendance on special invitation.

The security committee, formed after consensus of both treasury and opposition after the conclusion of discussion on the law and order situation in the provincial assembly, will be briefed by the relevant officials involved in operations against terrorism.

Also, the data will be shared with lawmakers. The members will discuss ways to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, chief whip of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Akbar Ayub Khan said that the treasury and opposition held a sitting for constituting a house committee on the law and order situation in the province.

“Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has sent a message for you to constitute a joint committee comprising all stakeholders. He will also be part of the committee and meetings will be held with people related to institutions on law and order,” Mr Khan said.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Ibadullah said debate should be held. He said ToRs for the committee should be finalised and a meeting should be held for a way forward as soon as possible.

PPP member Ahmad Kundi suggested that people’s representatives from terrorism-hit areas be included.

“Either the speaker or leader of the opposition should chair the committee,” he said.

He said that the opposition’s proposals and ToRs were ready and would be shared with the speaker.

ANP member Nisar Baaz said the opposition had suggested formation of the committee and people had left their houses and accommodated in schools, which had an impact on the educational system in his constituency of Bajaur district.

“The XI corps commander and the police chief should be summoned to the house for an in-camera briefing over their claims about clearing two tehsils of Bajaur district as those areas await such clearance,” he said.

The lawmaker said lawmakers from tribal districts should be engaged to share the ground situation.

Special assistant to the chief minister on housing Dr Amjad Ali said that the opposition leader’s suggestion was discussed with the chief minister.

He said a special committee should be formed with representation from tribal districts and the other areas where military operations are ongoing.

“We want this issue to be resolved and agree to call the corps commander and police chief to the house for a briefing on the reasons for terrorism resurgence and the way-out,” he said.

Mr Kundi said the federal government had to hold at least four meetings of the Council of Common Interest annually with each held after a gap of 90 days.

He said that the province could formally seek an urgent CCI meeting. The lawmaker insisted that the federal government was not fulfilling its Constitutional obligation.

“A discussion should be held in the relevant house committee to ensure a CCI meeting is held after every 90 days,“ he said.

Minister for law and parliamentary affairs Aftab Alam Afridi said the CCI chairman was bound to call the body’s meeting but unfortunately,there were many issues including a delay in the meeting of the National Finance Commission.

“When somebody takes the province’s chief executive lightly, how do you expect them to hold a meeting on recommendations of a house committee?”

Speaker Swati observed that a house committee with members from both treasury and opposition benches holding a meeting was like parliament standing by the government.

The house passed the KP Charities Amendment Bill, 2025, and KP Legal Aid Amendment Bill, 2025. The bills were tabled by Mr Afridi.

The members also unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the health, social welfare and education departments devise a system providing free career counselling, psychological therapy and, if needed, psychiatric treatment to young people facing challenges in a remote region and that the facilities be available at UC levels and a telephone hotline be set up for suicide prevention.

The resolution moved by Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir read that Lower and Upper Chitral districts face immense social issues, especially affecting youth women and highly-educated men.

The house also passed a resolution seeking the issuance of driving licences by the police department saying the transport department lacks trained staff and technical facilities.

The resolution was moved by treasury MPA Ubaidur Rehman.

Special assistant to the chief minister Rangez Ahmad informed the house that around 0.2 million driving licences would be issued within a month and the pendency of applications would be removed.

He also said 10,000 licences would be “available“ by tomorrow [Wednesday].

The chair later adjourned the session until 2pm today (Tuesday).

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025