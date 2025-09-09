Peace in South Asia hinges on mutual respect, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday regretted that despite Pakistan’s best efforts for peace, relationship with India had remained mired in deep-rooted mistrust mainly because of the latter’s hegemonic designs in the region.

He recalled how in May 2025, India’s military aggression was countered by Pakistan effectively.

“Peace in South Asia can only be obtained if all neighbours abide by the principle of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, the minister said while speaking at the launch event of a new book on Pakistan-India relations. Former ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is the book’s author.

The book launch event was organised jointly by Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad and Sanober Institute Islamabad.

The minister commended the author for writing this book at a time when it was important for the world to understand the dynamics underpinning tensions in South Asia and Pakistan’s role for regional peace.

Mr Tarar recommended the book to scholars, researchers and observers of Pakistan-India relations.

The new book titled ‘Pakistan-India Relations – Fractured Past, Uncertain Future’ dealt with key aspects of the relationship between the two neighbours. Introducing the book, Ambassador Chaudhry informed the audience that it raised a fundamental question and then seeks to answer it: Is the failure to establish good neighbourliness because of the unresolved disputes or is there a larger dynamic in play? The book examines the reasons behind India’s refusal to resolve the Kashmir dispute, its politicisation of the issue of terrorism, and quest for regional assertiveness. It also examines the missteps of the past and explores whether a different and more hopeful future might yet be possible for South Asia.

Earlier, President of Institute of Regional Studies retired Ambassador Jauhar Saleem called upon the present Indian leadership to shift away from zero-sum thinking and move toward a framework based on mutual respect with opportunities for peaceful coexistence.

Engineer Khurram Dastgir recalled how since its independence Pakistan had countenanced Indian hostility and bellicosity. He observed that under the leadership of the Modi-led BJP, India had pursued its Hindutva-based narratives much more intensely than in the past.

President’s spokesperson Murtaza Solangi spoke about the recent military aggression by India that was effectively and robustly countered by Pakistan.

Mr Solangi referred to the chapter of the book on May 2025 confrontation that explained in detail how India’s quest for dominance would remain a major source of regional instability.

Former president of National Defence University retired Lt Gen Aamer Riaz commended the detailed manner in which the book had explained how India’s obstructionist attitude had kept the Kashmir dispute unresolved.

He also alluded to the book chapter on terrorism, which clearly underlined that India’s bogey of cross-border terrorism was used politically rather than objectively.

Professor Arshi Saleem Hashmi, Dean of the Faculty of Contemporary Studies at the National Defence University, expressed her commendation for the last chapter of the book, which brings on record a large number of agreements and confidence building measures, to potentially serve as solid foundation for cooperation should there be a government in India that would wish to rethink its hostile policy towards Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025