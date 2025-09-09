Salman eyes Asia Cup title after Afghanistan victory

SHARJAH: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has his eyes set on the Asia Cup title after winning the Twenty20 International tri-series – which he deemed “just practice” – as the side routed Afghanistan by 75 runs on at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

On a spin-friendly surface, Pakistan posted 141 before spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick saw Afghanistan skittle for just 66 runs.

While Pakistan’s win triggered celebration among the team’s fans, Salman said he never expected the tournament to turn into such a big deal.

“… when we came for this tri-series, it was more about practice because the Asia Cup is our main goal,” he told reporters after the match.

“But the atmosphere was created as if this was a massive final that we had to win.

“But I think this was practice for the Asia Cup. If we win this and don’t win the Asia Cup, it won’t matter.”

Salman was handed Pakistan T20I captaincy in March this year, months before the country’s cricket board appointed Mike Hesson as the side’s white-ball head coach. The Salman-Hesson came together in June – when Pakistan hosted Bangladesh for a three-match – series and since then have won 10 out of 14 matches.

Those wins, however, haven’t come against the world’s best sides. But Salman still believed that Pakistan have come up with their best combination for the format and ready to take on the likes of India come the Asia Cup.

“… I feel that this is the team, and this is the way we’re moving forward with our style of play,” he said, pointing towards Pakistan’s show of attacking intent in batting over the last three months. “This preparation [tri-series], in my opinion, was always about ticking all the boxes for the Asia Cup.

“I think we’ve done that. We reacted well under pressure, so I believe we are now ready for the Asia Cup.”

The tournament will help Pakistan build up to next year’s T20 World Cup and the team would be relying on Nawaz to show up with his all-round shows against tougher oppositions.

Salman said the left-arm spinner – who had been out of favour before being picked by Hesson and the captain – was one of Pakistan’s underrated players.

“I think people underestimate Nawaz a lot,” he noted. “They see him as an all-rounder, but when he bats, he bats like a proper batsman, and today, when he bowled, he took five wickets in three overs, turning the match in our favor.

“Nawaz’s performances are there for everyone to see. Look at the Bangladesh away series, the West Indies series, or this Tri-nation series — whether it’s batting, bowling, or fielding, he’s been incredible since his comeback. He gives you that margin where it feels like you’re playing with 12 players. He contributes with the bat and the ball, so he’s truly a match-winner.”

Salman was particularly proud of how Pakistan assessed conditions during the tri-series, and was of the opinion that it would help the team in the Asia Cup, also to be played in the UAE.

“I think we assessed the conditions very well today, both while batting and by playing three spinners, which was our trump card,” he observed. “We assess the conditions when we come to the ground and determine what a par score is for that pitch.”

