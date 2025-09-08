E-Paper | September 08, 2025

5 killed, at least 7 injured in Jerusalem shooting attack: Israeli media

Dawn.com | Reuters | AFP Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 02:13pm
Israeli police officers work at the scene where a suspected shooting attack took place at the outskirts of Jerusalem September 8, 2025. — Reuters/Ronen Zvulun
Five people were killed, one was critically injured, and six others were seriously wounded on Monday in a shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Israeli publication Haaretz reported.

Emergency service and medical teams “pronounced the deaths of four victims, including a man about 50 years old and three men aged around 30”, a statement from Magen David Adom said — Israel’s emergency service — adding it was providing medical treatment to several other people, with five evacuated to hospitals.

The service received reports of more than a dozen people injured by gunfire Monday at a road junction in east Jerusalem, with police saying the assailants had been “neutralised”.

It later said paramedics and ambulance crews were providing medical treatment and evacuating five “seriously wounded people” who had been sent to hospitals in Jerusalem.

“Several other victims, with varying degrees of injury, are also being treated at the scene,” it added.

Two Israeli policemen speak to a border guard next to a bus at the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on September 8. — AFP
It was not immediately clear who carried out the shooting or what the motive was. Israeli police described the shooters as “terrorists” without saying how many had been involved in the incident. They also claimed that the perpetrators had been killed, according to Reuters.

The Israeli ambulance service said earlier that 15 people were wounded and at least five were in serious condition with gunshot wounds. Paramedics arriving at the scene found victims lying on the road and sidewalk near a bus stop, some of them unconscious.

Israely daily Haaretz reported that the two suspects had been shot dead by “a civilian member of the security forces who were present at the scene”, citing the police.

“The Israeli security establishment estimates that the two are West Bank residents, and that they fired at a bus and a bus stop at the junction,” the newspaper reported.

