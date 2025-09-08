Two gunned down, one injured over minor dispute in Nankana Sahib: police

Two people were killed and another was injured on Monday when a “minor dispute” escalated into a gun battle between two groups in Punjab’s Nankana Sahib, according to police.

In a statement, Nankana police said that the incident took place in Sangla Hill and that two people were killed and one was injured; the latter was moved to the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad.

“As soon as the incident was reported, Nakana DPO (District Police Officer) Faraz Ahmed reached the spot,” the statement read, quoting a police spokesperson. “The scene of the incident was inspected, and orders were issued for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved.”

The statement added that the DPO visited the victims’ families and vowed that the suspects would “be arrested and brought to justice as per the law”.

Later, another statement from Nankana Police confirmed that following an operation in Sangla Hill, two of the suspects were arrested.

“A successful police operation was carried out under the leadership of DPO Faraz Ahmed,” the second statement read. “Two suspects involved in the incident were arrested, and further action is underway.”

More to follow.