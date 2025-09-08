E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Roti price goes up by Rs10 in Charsadda

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

CHARSADDA: Nanbais have increased the roti price from Rs20 to Rs30 after a reported ban on transportation of wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ayaz Mohammad, deputy general secretary of Flour Dealers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and also the association’s Charsadda president, has demanded of the federal and Punjab governments to lift ban on wheat supply to KP.

He also demanded of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to release wheat stock to flour mills and play role in reducing the prices of flour.

He said price of a 20kg bag had increased by Rs1,780 and that of 10kg bag by Rs470. Similarly, he said the price of a 40kg fine flour bag had increased from Rs6,630 to Rs10,500.

According to an estimate, 5.4 million metric tons of wheat is required to meet the needs of 40 million people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the province’s production just 1.3 million tons.

Ayaz Mohammad said the Punjab ‘ban’ on wheat and flour had increased problems of consumers and flour dealers in KP. He also demanded of the chief minister to take up the matter with the authorities in Punjab.

Meanwhile, dengue virus has affected dozens of people in the district, but non-availability of dengue kits in the laboratory of District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, is forcing patients to turn to private laboratories for tests at higher charges.

The residents urged the district administration to carry out fumigation and arrange for dengue treatment facilities in public sector hospitals.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

