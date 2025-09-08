Half of Gujrat city cleared of floodwater as drainage continues

GUJRAT / LAHORE: Almost half of the water has been drained out of the city, whereas some localities and streets still remain submerged for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday as authorities continue to clear the city of floodwater.

The city’s Bara Darri, Jail Road, Jalalpur Jattan road, Rehman Shaheed Road, Ghareeb Pura Road and adjoining localities are still among the areas where water level has not reduced much and residents of these localities have been confined to their homes. Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Zeeshan Rafique, who remained in Gujrat for the last couple of days, claimed that the floodwater would be completely drained out of the city by Monday morning.

The minister said that water had been consistently coming into the city from four villages in the city’s outskirts. He said that the water had been successfully diverted to Helsey and Bhimbher storm water channels to stop the inflow.

He said that the staff and machinery of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) had been brought in from other parts of Punjab and they were working day and night to drain out the water.

CM directs to implement Rs21 billion package for modern drainage, sewerage in Gujrat

It is learnt that a new storm water channel with embankments is being considered by the irrigation department ahead of the next rainy season. The authorities have only nine months left to plan, design and complete any such new scheme to protect the city.

Gujrat deputy commissioner also announced the resumption of routine work and academic activities in the whole district from Monday as the academic activities in the district remained suspended for at least four days.

However, parents and teachers expressed concerns over the decision without first checking the condition of the buildings after the flooding. They also demanded to ensure fumigation in the schools before resuming classes.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction over the speedy drainage of floodwater in Gujrat as dewatering sets from five other cities, including the provincial metropolis, had been moved to the city to clear the floodwater.She noted that the reduction of two-feet of stagnant water in just a day was a sign of success of the operation. She appreciated the efforts of provincial secretaries concerned, relevant officers and the staff.

She said that work was underway to divert the flow of floodwater at Lorai area as adequate manpower and equipment had been made available to secure the town in case of further rain or increase in water pressure.

Officials of Wasa, irrigation department, C&W and other departments are supervising the relief operation in Gujrat.

The CM said that the areas obstructing the waterflow had been identified through drone cameras, while irrigation officials were conducting a research study for effective planning to control floodwater in the future. She added that with the establishment of a formal institution of Wasa, the problems of sanitation, drainage and sewage in Gujrat would be solved permanently and this would also improve the quality of service delivery in the area.

She said that there would be round-the-clock work on the action plan to drain the floodwater in Gujrat. She directed the authorities to immediately start implementation of the Rs21 billion package approved for the provision of modern drainage and sewerage system in Gujrat. She said that a complete system of flood drains would be built on modern engineering lines, besides providing heavy machinery to the newly-established Gujrat Wasa within a week.

She was briefed by the authorities that 83 technically-skilled staff had been deployed on an emergency basis to help drain the floodwater from Gujrat. They added that 26 more drainage pumps and 24 drinking water supply pumps had been delivered along with seven water browsers, four excavators, one fuel delivery truck and two large generators.

She was told that 20 percent of the floodwater would be diverted by digging a drain and work was underway. Whereas, 80pc of the water was still flowing towards the city. She was apprised that with the help of machinery and staff, efforts were underway to increase the capacity of the drain.

The sister of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) central president and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Ms Samaira Elahi, also reached Gujrat city and distributed food, water and medicines to the flood affectees in various areas. She said that Parvez and Moonis Elahi were aware of the problems and concerns of the people of Gujrat.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025