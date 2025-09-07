E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Israel warns recognising Palestinian state could trigger ‘unilateral’ action

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 04:36pm

Israel’s foreign minister has branded a recent international push to recognise Palestinian statehood a “mistake” and warned it could trigger an unspecified unilateral response, after reports that Israel plans to annexe parts of the occupied West Bank, AFP reports.

“States like France and the UK that pushed the so-called recognition had made a tremendous mistake,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said at a joint press conference with his visiting Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

Following through on the plans would make it “harder to get to the peace”, he added.

“It will destabilise the region. It will push Israel also to have unilateral decisions.”

