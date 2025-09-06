Alcaraz downs Djokovic to set up blockbuster US Open final with Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to set up a blockbuster US Open final showdown against world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz produced a ruthlessly efficient display to end Djokovic’s latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in two hours and 23 minutes.

Alcaraz was then followed into the final by arch-rival Sinner, who was forced to work hard by Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before wrapping up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

It means that Alcaraz and Sinner will collide in a third consecutive Grand Slam final this year on Sunday, where United States President Donald Trump will be among a 23,000 crowd to watch the latest instalment of the gripping “Sincaraz” rivalry.

Alcaraz won the duo’s first meeting in an epic five-hour 29-minute tussle at the French Open in June before Sinner dethroned the Spaniard in the final at Wimbledon the following month.

Alcaraz’s victory over Djokovic suggested though that he is more than capable of ambushing Sinner in a match where the winner will be assured of the world number one ranking on Monday.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in New York, United States on Sept 5, 2025. — Reuters

‘Beating Novak is special’

The 22-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner has not dropped a set en route to the final but still believes he has room for improvement.

“Beating Novak is always special. But I don’t feel like I’ve won anything more than a Grand Slam semi-final,” Alcaraz said after downing the 38-year-old Djokovic.

“It was an important match, but it was just a ticket to the final.”

Djokovic said he plans to chase more Grand Slams next year, but admitted he was no longer physically capable of matching Alcaraz and Sinner.

“I’m happy with my level of tennis, but you know, it’s just the physicality of it,” Djokovic said after his exit. “That’s something I, unfortunately at this point in time in my career, can’t control.”

Sinner meanwhile appeared to be readying another quickfire win as he sprinted through the opening set of his clash with the rangy Auger-Aliassime.

But the Canadian leveled by taking the second set only for Sinner to respond to claim the next two and a return to the final.

‘An amazing season’

Sinner, who also won the Australian Open in January, is now only the fourth man in history to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season, joining an exclusive club whose other members are Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Djokovic.

“It’s been an amazing season. The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year,” Sinner said.

The Italian’s date with Alcaraz is also a rematch of their famous 2022 US Open quarter-final five-setter, which finished at around 2:50am and remains the latest finish in tournament history.

“Sunday is a very special day and an amazing final again. I feel like our rivalry started here playing an amazing match,” Sinner said in a nod to their 2022 classic.

“We are two different players now, with different confidence too. Let’s see what’s coming. We’ve played each other a lot, we know each other very well.”

Italy’s Jannik Sinner with Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning his semi final match in New York, United States, on Sept 5, 2025. — Reuters

Sunday’s final meanwhile will have a rare visit from a sitting US President after confirmation earlier on Friday that Trump plans to attend the tennis showpiece.

Trump’s visit, confirmed to AFP by a White House official, is the latest appearance by the US leader at a major sporting event following trips to the Super Bowl in February and the FIFA Club World Cup final in July.

“For me, playing in front of him… I will try not to think about it,” Alcaraz said of Trump’s presence. “I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president (at) the final.”

Today, the women’s singles final will be decided when defending champion and world number Aryna Sabalenka faces American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova.

In the women’s doubles final on Friday, Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe won their second US Open women’s doubles title in three years after beating Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4.