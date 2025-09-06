KP sends relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims, announces more aid

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched a major convoy of relief goods and announced a fresh package of aid for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

The decision about aid was taken during a meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Friday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair.

“It is our humanitarian and moral duty to assist our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time,” the chief minister said.

He said the provincial government had already sent 35 trucks with essential supplies to the affected Afghan regions.

Recognising the urgent needs on the ground, the chief minister announced further support.

Cabinet shows solidarity with Afghanistan

“Taking into account the urgent need for tents and medical supplies, we will dispatch an additional 1,000 tents and necessary medical equipment,” he said.

Mr Gandapur said the aid package also included food supplies and a commitment to offer complete care to the injured.

The cabinet meeting began with a prayer (Fateha) for those who lost their lives to the Afghan earthquake, as well as for Pakistani security personnel martyred in recent terrorist attacks across the province.

Addressing other agenda items, the chief minister also praised the timely rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of the province and said financial aid was distributed to victims in record time.

CM VISITS AFGHAN CONSULATE: Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur visited the Afghan consulate here to express condolences over the loss of lives and property to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir warmly received the CM on arrival, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s House.

Chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah accompanied the chief minister, who offered prayers for disaster victims and wrote remarks of condolences in the guestbook.

He said the government and people of KP stood shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers and sisters in the current time of grief.

At the request of the Afghan consul general, Mr Gandapur ordered the dispatch of 1,000 more tents and medicines for the affected families.

He also said that Afghan nationals receiving medical treatment in Peshawar should be provided with all possible healthcare.

The Afghan consul general expressed gratitude to the CM and the provincial government for their timely support and assistance to the earthquake victims.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Friday visited the Afghan consulate here and extended condolences to consul general Mohibullah Shakir over the losses of human lives in the recent earthquake.

He also prayed for the deceased and their bereaved families.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only neighbours but they’re bound by ties of faith, culture and brotherhood as well. The KP Assembly stands with Afghan people in this hour of grief,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025