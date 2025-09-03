Homeless and fearful, Afghan quake survivors sleep in the open

Some in isolated areas of hard-hit Kunar province are still cut off from aid by landslides caused by quake and aftershocks.

Families huddled hungry and homeless days after a deadly earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan, not daring to set foot in the few remaining buildings for fear an aftershock could bring them down.

The initial powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck remote regions along the border with Pakistan, killing more than 1,400 people, with at least six strong aftershocks and countless smaller tremors.

Some farming villages tucked among the green mountainsides were flattened, with people still under the rubble days later.

Elsewhere, some houses were only partially destroyed, but residents preferred to brave the elements rather than risk being crushed.

Still haunted by the “terrifying night” when the quake destroyed his house in the village of Dar-i-Nur in Nangarhar province, Emran Mohammad Aref said he had since slept with four other family members outside on a rough plastic mat.

An Afghan man sits amid the remains of a damaged house, in the aftermath of an earthquake at the Dara-i-Nur district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — AFP

“There was a tremor yesterday and there was also one this morning,” Aref told AFP.

“Now we have no place to live and we are asking everyone for help.”

While those with the means fled the village, residents who had no choice but to stay cobbled together makeshift shelters with whatever they could find among the destruction.

An Afghan man looks for his belongings amidst the rubble of his collapsed house after a deadly magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday in Nurgal district in Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — Reuters

Even in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s provincial capital, which suffered no damage but felt the quake and its aftershocks, “we are very afraid”, said Fereshta, a 42-year-old doctor.

“Every time I take a step, I feel like the ground is shaking. We don’t stay inside the house and we sleep in the garden, constantly thinking there will be another quake,” she said.

Afghan girls stand near their damaged house following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — Reuters

‘Give us shelter’

Similar scenes are playing out across the affected region, some in the isolated areas of hard-hit Kunar province that are still cut off from aid by landslides caused by the quake and aftershocks.

But in fleeing their homes — often built on high ground — and taking refuge in low-lying fields, riverbeds or by roadsides, survivors risk being hit by rockfall if aftershocks strike, warned Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, a senior official in Kunar’s Nurgal district.

An Afghan family sits inside a makeshift shelter following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — Reuters

“The area is very dangerous, you cannot stay there long or even walk through it,” Yaad said.

The United Nations said it has 14,000 tents ready for distribution.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) told AFP it has at least 700 tents available, but cannot deliver them to survivors because of difficult access to the villages.

“Help us, give us shelter, help my children, we have nothing left,” pleaded Sorat, a housewife injured in the quake along with her husband and children.

An Afghan woman with an injured leg sits beside children outside a house, in the aftermath of an earthquake at the Dara-i-Nur district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — AFP

After being pulled from the ruins of her house by rescuers, she was treated in a regional hospital, then sent back to her village, where nothing awaits her, she told AFP.

While waiting for aid, “we are staying in the valley”, she said, sitting in her blue all-enveloping burqa on a traditional, simple woven bed surrounded by her three small children.

Afghan men look for their belongings amidst the rubble of a collapsed house after a deadly magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — Reuters

This earthquake, one of the deadliest in Afghanistan in decades, is “the last thing families with young children need in a country where many don’t have enough food, and a large portion of the children are already malnourished”, the World Food Programme said, adding the situation “is brutal”.

Afghanistan, still fragile after decades of war and a prolonged humanitarian crisis, has been rocked by other severe, deadly quakes in recent years —one in 2023 in western Herat, on the other side of the country near Iran.

That first 6.3-magnitude tremor was followed by at least eight powerful aftershocks and destroyed entire villages.

Red Crescent volunteers walk next to damaged houses as they reach Lulam village to help the victims following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — Reuters

A view of a damaged house following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — Reuters

An Afghan family sits inside a makeshift shelter following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, on September 3. — Reuters

Afghan women in burqa walk towards a safer place after their house was damaged following a deadly magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday in Nurgal district, Kunar province, on September 3. — Reuters

Header Image: Afghan boys sit on the rubble of a house following a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday in Nurgal district, Kunar province of the country, on September 3. — Reuters