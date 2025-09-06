CRICKET: IT’S IPL VERSUS PSL

For months, the future of the Asia Cup 2025 was uncertain. Rumours swirled, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) kept delaying its confirmation to attend the Asian Cricket Council meetings, and fans feared another scheduling saga. But now, the fog has cleared.

The tournament is officially set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, with India entering as the defending champions, though they won the last edition in the 50-over format back in 2023. This time, however, it’s all about T20 cricket, a format where Sri Lanka last held the trophy in 2022.

Yet this Asia Cup feels different, significantly more important and emotionally charged. Both India and Pakistan, the arch-rivals who inevitably become the heartbeat of every Asia Cup, are arriving with young, reshaped squads.

For the first time in years, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma will be part of India’s line-up, both having retired from the T20I format in 2024. On the other side, Pakistan have made the bold decision to drop their two batting pillars, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, names synonymous with stability in their top order over the past five years.

The Asia Cup, which begins in two days, is a much-awaited tournament for cricket fans and it presents another rare opportunity to see arch-rivals Pakistan and India clash

The clash everyone is waiting for, India vs Pakistan, is scheduled for September 14. And, for many, this is no longer just a game of cricket. It’s a cultural event, it carries political undercurrents, and this time it feels almost like a battle between Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) talent — young stars forged in their respective leagues, now carrying the weight of a rivalry older than themselves.

For over a decade, India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket due to political tensions. Their only meetings now occur in global tournaments or the Asia Cup. As a result, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has almost always placed them in the same group, ensuring at least one clash, often two if both advance.

Many experts have sarcastically called the Asia Cup “a glorified bilateral series” between India and Pakistan, with other teams in the group often outclassed. But this edition has a twist. It’s not just about history or pride. It’s about transition. Both sides are moving on from iconic, era-defining players, gambling on fresh faces and a modern template to match the relentless pace of world T20 cricket.

For Pakistan, going into a major tournament without Babar and Rizwan was no small decision. Both were central to Pakistan’s T20 success and consistency, anchoring chases, providing stability, and carrying the batting load when others faltered. Yet, over the past two years, Pakistan’s T20 cricket had grown predictable, too slow up front, too cautious in the middle, and often behind the scoring rate demanded by modern T20 cricket.

After a disappointing group-stage exit at home in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s cricket board decided the shortest format needed a complete rethink. They brought in Mike Hesson as head coach, a man with a reputation for tactical clarity and committed to a philosophy of high-tempo cricket.

Even before Hesson’s appointment, Pakistan had named Salman Ali Agha as the T20 captain, signalling a break from tradition. New names followed: Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, players with aggressive instincts and, crucially, no baggage from the previous era.

Pakistan won two out of three T20I series after Hesson took charge. More importantly, they stuck to their plan, resisted outside pressure, and embraced the risk of a full reset. But not all is perfect.

Pakistan’s fast-bowling core, once their biggest weapon, is in flux. Naseem Shah was dropped due to poor form, Shaheen Afridi has struggled with the old ball and Haris Rauf prefers not to open the bowling. Death overs remain a headache. Still, with a balance of all-rounders like Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan believe they can field a competitive XI while ironing out late-innings issues.

India’s own T20 overhaul began in 2024, after the retirement of Kohli and Rohit. In their place, the selectors and management turned to young, fearless talent, the kind that had been lighting up the IPL. Players such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma bring an aggression-first mindset, a sharp contrast to India’s once anchor-heavy approach.

In a move that confirmed this cultural shift, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as T20 captain, an attacking, 360-degree batter, symbolic of the template India want to follow. Add the return of a fit Jasprit Bumrah and India look like a balanced unit, capable of explosive batting, controlled middle overs and sharp death bowling.

But when it comes to India vs Pakistan, form and planning often melt in the heat of the rivalry. Emotions override logic. Matches become battles of nerve, temperament and split-second decisions.

The rivalry is never played in isolation. In recent months, tensions have spiked again. Reports of India delaying ACC meetings, former Indian players refusing to participate in exhibition matches alongside Pakistanis in England, and statements from ex-Indian stars suggesting India should not play Pakistan at all, have added a layer of resentment and anticipation.

Pakistan, in contrast, has kept an open stance, never refusing participation in multi-nation tournaments. For their players and fans, this game isn’t just another fixture, it’s a matter of sporting pride and a chance to showcase a new generation’s temperament under the brightest spotlight cricket can offer.

More than ever before, this particular India-Pakistan game is being viewed through the lens of their respective domestic leagues. The IPL, the world’s most prestigious T20 league, has produced India’s current crop of fearless batters and all-phase bowlers. The PSL, long celebrated for its competitive nature and bowling talent, has forged Pakistan’s new line-up of hitters and young quicks. When these two forces collide, it’s not just about national colours anymore, it’s about two T20 philosophies, two player development ecosystems and two cricketing cultures testing each other on neutral ground.

The Asia Cup 2025 promises much more than another chapter in a long rivalry. It’s the first time in over a decade that both India and Pakistan step into a high-stakes clash without their iconic anchors, a fresh canvas, a new generation and an opportunity for heroes to be born under the weight of expectations.

September 14 won’t just be another day in the cricket calendar. It will be a day when two nations pause, millions hold their breath and a new era of India-Pakistan cricket officially begins.

The writer is a cricket correspondent and digital content creator.

X: @abubakartarar

Published in Dawn, EOS, September 6th, 2025