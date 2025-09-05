Punjab CM under fire over ‘port-a-loo’ gaffe

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz came under fire from social media users on Thursday for sharing a two-year old image and claiming that it showed measures taken for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

“Innovated portable washrooms constructed and placed at relief camps in Chiniot,” she wrote on X, uploading a photo of a portable washroom.

But the image attached to the post – while showing a port-a-loo – also carries the date it was taken, which shows that it was taken in 2023.

Eagle-eyed social media users soon spotted that the photo did not appear to be recent, and was taken from the website of an online marketplace.

“Maryam should seriously consider sacking her PR & media team,” a journalist suggested on X (formerly Twitter).

Following the brouhaha over the outdated image, X accounts linked to PML-N began uploading images and videos from Chiniot, showing the actual portable washrooms that had been provided for those hit by the flood.

The account claimed that the Chiniot administration had shared the fresh video, adding that portable bathrooms are available in the field for flood victims to ensure their dignity was protected.

“The photo shared by the CM was shown as an example on a trial basis,” the account @EPropoganda1 wrote – which usually offers alternative views to posts that appear sympathetic to the PTI’s cause on social media.

A few days ago, the Punjab CM had hauled up the Mandi Bahauddin Deputy Commissioner for displaying her photograph on a mosque and ordered all departments to follow SOPs regarding the use of her likeness.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025