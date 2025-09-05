Between books and screens

A SCHOOL administrator recently remarked in a tone of resignation that these days many parents would rather have their children remain occupied with academic work than risk letting them venture outside. “The world beyond the gate,” she said, “is no longer safe.” Streets feel more chaotic, parks feel less secure, and neighbourhoods, once considered havens of community life, now come with their own anxieties.

One can understand the sentiment. There is a certain reassurance in watching a child hunched over homework or attending an after-school tutoring session. Academic involvement at least on the surface, offers structure, purpose and a shield from the unpredictability of the outside world. A child inside the home focused on schoolwork ap­­pears safe. But this comforting illusion carries its own paradox, perhaps even its own quiet danger.

Much of this academic engagement now takes place online. Children are expected to complete assignments, do school projects or join tutoring sessions online. Parents, seeing them glued to their screens in the name of learning, may feel reassured. But the screen is porous. The very device meant for education is the same portal through which children slide into the vast and largely unregulated arena of the internet.

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok do not immediately strike one as threatening in the way city traffic or unlit parks might. Yet they ca­r­ry their own insidious risks such as cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, compulsive scrolling and the constant pressure to seek online validation. The shift from educational eng­agem­ent to digital distraction can happen in seconds. And while a bruised knee from playing outdoors may be noticed and addressed, the effects of on­­line harms including low self-esteem, anxiety or withdrawal, often remain hidden for a long time.

This reality challenges traditional notions of safety. The digital world is not inherently dangerous, but it is complex, sophisticated and designed to be addictive. Children still learning to regulate emotions and behaviour are particularly vulnerable to its design. The issue, therefore, is not only the amount of screen time, but also the nature of that engagement. Are children using digital tools to explore, learn and create, or are they passively consuming content that erodes attention, self-worth and authentic connection?

There is also a broader social dynamic at play. In many households, the increase in academic pressure mirrors a growing anxiety among parents about the future. In competitive education systems, academic achievement is often seen as the most reliable path to opportunity. Add to this the heightened fears around safety in public spaces and the result is a generation of children who are over-scheduled, over-supervised and inc­reasingly disconnected from unstructured play, face-to-face friendships and outdoor exploration.

However, research consistently highlights the importance of real-world experiences, such as outdoor exploration, social interaction, and immersive play, for children’s cognitive, linguistic, emotional and physical development. Increasingly, these experiences are being displaced by screen-based activities, with growing evidence of their adverse effects. US data shows that children spending four or more hours daily on screens face a 45 per cent increase in anxiety, a 65pc rise in depression, and higher risks of conduct problems and ADHD, largely due to reduced physical activity and poor sleep.

Preschoolers with daily screen exposure are significantly more likely to develop speech disorders and nearly twice as likely to experience learning difficulties, with brain scans revealing reduced white-matter development. In India, children exceeding three hours of daily screen time reported greater anxiety, depression and weaker academic outcomes, while outdoor play was shown to buffer these effects. Excessive use of screens also raises obesity risk through sedentary behaviour and unhealthy eating. Echoing these findings, Haidt’s The Anxious Generation documents a doubling of adolescent anxiety and depression since the rise of smartphones, alongside declining face-to-face interaction and chronic sleep loss.

There is a troubling irony here. In shielding children from the messiness and unpredictability of the outside world we risk denying them the very experiences that build judgement, independence and strength. A digitally mediated, academically intensive childhood may feel safe, but it can also be narrow, lonely and emotionally stifling.

What then might a more balanced approach look like?

First, we need to broaden the conversation abo­ut what constitutes safety. It must go beyond the physical to include emotional well-being, digital literacy and mental health. Creating safe environments also means fostering open communication at home, where children can talk about what they see online, what they feel and what they need.

Second, schools and communities can play a pivotal role by reclaiming public spaces for children. Well-designed parks, community centres and walkable neighbourhoods do more than provide recreation, they signal a shared commitment to collective care and trust. When children are seen playing outside, when adults are present and engaged, a community feels safer not just in perception but also in reality.

Third, we must revisit our assumptions about academic success. Learning does not only happen behind desks or on digital platforms. It unfolds through curiosity, movement, conversation and trial and error. Valuing holistic development means making space for play, creativity and rest, recognising that these are not luxuries but essentials for a healthy childhood.

Finally, digital literacy needs to be taught early, not merely in terms of technical skills but as a critical life skill. Children should be equipped to question what they see online, understand the inf­luence of algorithms and develop the confidence to disengage when digital spaces become toxic.

In seeking to protect children we must not build cages, digital or otherwise. Instead, we must create ecosystems that offer both challenge and care, structure and spontaneity, solitude and connection.

Between books and screens, between school and the street, lies a space of balance, conversation and thoughtful design. It is in that space that a new understanding of childhood safety can begin to take root, one that prepares children not just to stay safe but to live fully and wisely.

The writer is a research specialist at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development, Karachi.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025