E-Paper | September 05, 2025

US judge overturns Trump funding cuts to Harvard

AFP Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

NEW YORK: A US judge ordered the Trump administration on Wed­ne­sday to overturn deep fu­­n­ding cuts to Harvard Uni­versity that froze more than $2 billion over allegations of anti-Semitism and bias at the Ivy League institution.

The administration, which vowed to appeal, insisted its move was legally justified over Harvard’s alleged failure to protect Jewish and Israeli students amid campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Harvard denied those claims, saying Trump was instead focused on controlling the prestigious school’s hiring, admissions and curriculum.

“The Court vacates and sets aside the Freeze Ord­ers and Termination Let­ters as violative of the Fir­st Amendment,” Boston federal judge Allison Bur­roughs said in her order.

“All freezes and terminations of funding to Harvard made pursuant to the Freeze Orders and Termination Letters on or after April 14, 2025 are vacated and set aside.” The ruling also bars the administration from using the same reasoning to cut funding in the future.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

