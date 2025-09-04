E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Trump administration unlawfully cut Harvard’s funding, US judge rules

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:25am

A United States federal judge has ruled that US President Donald Trump’s administration unlawfully terminated about $2.2 billion in grants awarded to Harvard University and can no longer cut off research funding to the prestigious Ivy League school, Reuters reports.

The decision by US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston marked a major legal victory for Harvard as it seeks to cut a deal that could bring an end to the White House’s multi-front conflict with the nation’s oldest and richest university.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school became a central focus of the administration’s broad campaign to leverage federal funding to force change at US universities, which Trump says are gripped by anti-Semitic and “radical left” ideologies.

The administration cancelled hundreds of grants awarded to Harvard researchers on the grounds the school failed to do enough to address harassment of Jewish students on its campus.

Harvard sued, arguing the Trump administration was retaliating against it in violation of its free-speech rights after it refused to meet officials’ demands that it overhaul its governance, hiring and academic programs to align with their ideological agenda.

Students gather on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US on April 15, 2025. — Reuters/Faith Ninivaggi/ File
Students gather on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US on April 15, 2025. — Reuters/Faith Ninivaggi/ File

