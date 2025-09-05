E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Heavy rains across Sindh from Sunday to Tuesday

Aamir Yasin Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 11:01am

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted torrential rains in Sindh, besides eastern Punjab, from Sept 7 to 9 with occasional gaps.

According to it, a low-pressure system currently exists over the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and is likely to move towards west and northwest. It may travel to Rajasthan and its adjoining parts of Sindh on Sept 6.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate Sindh and eastern Punjab from Sept 6 onwards.

The Met department has predicted that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rain and windstorm / thundershowers, coupled with scattered heavy to very heavy falls, are expected to hit Tharparkar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from Sept 6 (evening / night) to Sept 9 with occasional gaps.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi from Sept 7 to 9, it said.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

