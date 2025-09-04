Pakistan, Qatar reaffirm commitment to regional peace and stability

Pakistan and Qatar reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability during a meeting between Pakistan’s top military official, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Qatari military leadership on his visit to Qatar, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Mirza, — who is in Qatar for the second round of the Higher Military Cooperation Committee (HMCC) — called on the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, where both sides “reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability at the regional and global level,” a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The civil and military leadership of Qatar acknowledged Pakistan’s pivotal and responsible role in ensuring regional stability,” it added.

Also present at the meeting was the Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannal. The CJCSC was presented with a guard of honour at the Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters ahead of the meeting.

As per ISPR, CJCSC “highlighted historic brotherly ties between both nations”, discussing the “future dimensions of cooperation in defence and security domains between the two countries within the ambit of the Higher Military Cooperation Committee.”

The Qatari military leadership lauded the sacrifices the Pakistan armed forces have made in the country’s fight against terrorism, ISPR said.

Pakistan and Qatar share strong bilateral ties across multiple sectors. In 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Gulf country, where both nations agreed to deepen cooperation and explore new horizons to strengthen bilateral ties. In October last year, Qatar pledged to invest $3 billion in multiple sectors in Pakistan.

In October 2023, the then Chief of Staff of Qatar’s armed forces, Lieutenant General Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, had called on Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir, and appreciated Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.