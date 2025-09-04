Balochistan govt ready to hold talks with opposition on Mines Act: Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said the government is ready to hold talks with opposition parties on the Mines and Mineral Act approved by the provincial assembly, but challenged by some political parties in court.

The act has been challenged in the Balochistan High Court by several former leaders, political parties, and lawyers who argue it violates the rights of the people of Balochistan and undermines the province’s control over its natural resources.

The constitutional petitions contend that the act was passed without proper consultation and centralises control over mineral resources, potentially leading to the displacement of locals. The court is jointly hearing all petitions and has issued notices to the federal and provincial governments.

Speaking on the floor of the house during the Balochistan Assembly session, the chief minister said that when the Mines and Mineral Act was introduced in the house “we tried to develop consensus on the issue and succeeded in achieving that”.

However, he said, some political parties, including those having no representation in the parliament, have challenged the act in the court. “I talked to leaders of political parties and told them the government is ready to hold talks to resolve the issue through talks instead of taking the matter to the court.

“It is an issue of the parliament and it should be resolved in the parliament through dialogue instead of it being decided at some other place,” Mr Bugti said, adding that “if someone wants to form a committee on it, we are ready as the issue could be resolved through dialogue and joint efforts”.

“Political parties who approached the court of law should come with their suggestions and sit with officials of the mines and minerals department and representatives of the government to discuss and improve the act,” Mr Bugti said, adding that by removing objections on the act, “we can get the act approved with consensus in the house”.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Mir Younis Aziz Zehri welcomed the offer and said he would talk to leaders of opposition parties on the offer of Mr Bugti.

Speaking on the issue in the house, Minister for Mines and Mineral Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said he has sent suggestions of Mines and Mineral Association representatives on the issue to the chief minister.

