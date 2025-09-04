Man with fake documents not allowed to travel abroad

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff prevented a passenger from travelling abroad after he was found possessing fake documents at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

An FIA spokesman said the passenger, identified as Zaryab Ahmed, was traveling to Portugal on an international flight. On checking, it was found that his passport had a fake Portuguese work visa, following which he was stopped from proceeding further, the spokesman added.

The passenger from Sialkot was then handed over to the FIAAnti-Human Trafficking Circle, Islamabad, for further legal action.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025