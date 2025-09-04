Three private school employees booked for manslaughter in Karachi

KARACHI: Three employees of a private school were booked in a manslaughter case after the death of another employee who took his own life due to alleged mental torture, officials said on Wednesday.

On Sept 1, Usman Ali, 25, ended his life by jumping from the eighth floor of the building housing the school’s campus near Saddar.

His brother, Faizan Ali Ansari, registered a case at the Brigade police station, nominating three school employees — Irfan, Hasan, and Talha — who he said were named by Usman in a Facebook post for allegedly subjecting him to severe “mental torture”.

He claimed that the harassment by these individuals led Usman to take his own life.

Police have registered a case under Sections 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A resident of North Karachi, complainant Faizan stated that on the morning of Sept 1, Usman left home at around 8:15am for duty. However, at around 9:35am, he was informed by a caller that his brother’s health had deteriorated and that he was being shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

When he arrived at the JPMC, Faizan found staff members from the private school already present. He was told that Usman had fallen from the eighth floor of the building and died.

Man found tortured to death

In a separate incident, a man was found murdered near Safoora late on Tuesday night, police said.

Sachal SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso said the body of 38-year-old Arshad Qadir was recovered near Saadi Garden. He had been brutally tortured before being killed. Police believe that the victim was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped there.

Quoting witnesses, the officer said that unidentified suspects driving an Alto car were seen discarding the body. The corpse was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem and later handed over to his family.

The deceased was a resident of Landhi and originally hailed from Balochistan. The family informed police that they would file an FIR after completing the burial rituals in their hometown.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025