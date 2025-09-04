E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Three private school employees booked for manslaughter in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 10:01am

KARACHI: Three employees of a private school were booked in a manslaughter case after the death of another employee who took his own life due to alleged mental torture, officials said on Wednesday.

On Sept 1, Usman Ali, 25, ended his life by jumping from the eighth floor of the building housing the school’s campus near Saddar.

His brother, Faizan Ali Ansari, registered a case at the Brigade police station, nominating three school employees — Irfan, Hasan, and Talha — who he said were named by Usman in a Facebook post for allegedly subjecting him to severe “mental torture”.

He claimed that the harassment by these individuals led Usman to take his own life.

Police have registered a case under Sections 322 (manslaughter) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A resident of North Karachi, complainant Faizan stated that on the morning of Sept 1, Usman left home at around 8:15am for duty. However, at around 9:35am, he was informed by a caller that his brother’s health had deteriorated and that he was being shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

When he arrived at the JPMC, Faizan found staff members from the private school already present. He was told that Usman had fallen from the eighth floor of the building and died.

Man found tortured to death

In a separate incident, a man was found murdered near Safoora late on Tuesday night, police said.

Sachal SHO Mohammed Ameen Khoso said the body of 38-year-old Arshad Qadir was recovered near Saadi Garden. He had been brutally tortured before being killed. Police believe that the victim was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped there.

Quoting witnesses, the officer said that unidentified suspects driving an Alto car were seen discarding the body. The corpse was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem and later handed over to his family.

The deceased was a resident of Landhi and originally hailed from Balochistan. The family informed police that they would file an FIR after completing the burial rituals in their hometown.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...