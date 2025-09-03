Probe holds Gogi, Teefi ‘guilty’ of Balaj’s murder

LAHORE: A team of investigation officers has reportedly found that the two “underworld dons” – Khwaja Tareef alias Teefi Butt and Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt – are allegedly involved in the murder of Ameer Balaj Tipu, son of late Tipu Truckanwala.

Sources say the investigators’ team, working under the supervision of Sadar division investigation SP, has sent a final report on the high-profile murder case to the police high-ups.

They say that according to the report, Teefi Butt has been instrumental in orchestrating Balaj’s murder, in connivance with Gogi Butt and other suspects, including the shooters, who targeted the victim. The both sides are said to have a 35-year old family feud.

Sharing details of the findings, a senior officer says that the family of the slain Balaj had no enmity with anyone in the city, except Teefi and Gogi.

During the decades old feud, the report says, several armed attacks were carried out against the elders of Balaj, including his father Tipu Truckanwala and grandfather Billa Truckanwala, who were finally murdered. The family suffered heavy losses of lives and property because of the feud.

The official says that following all these attacks, Gogi and Teefi were nominated and challaned in the cases registered against them, but Balaj’s family had never nominated the other family members of the both suspects in any case.

About the modus operandi of the suspected killers of Balaj, the official says quoting the report that the car (BRV, 2017 model) that was used in the crime was rented from its owner Ameen.

He says the suspected shooters, including Muzafar Shah, Haroon and Bilawal, allegedly reached the house of Teefi Butt in Gulberg to finalise the “murder plan”. They were allegedly provided weapons by Teefi and dispatched to the venue in Chuhng area, where Balaj was attending a wedding, the official adds.

Quoting the findings of the investigation, the police officer says, the suspects reached the Canal View Housing Society near Thokar where Gogi Butt resided, adding that they then went to the Park View Society through Multan Road, where the wedding was being held.

The official says that the wedding function had almost ended and Ameer Balaj was about to leave along with his fellows, when the suspects suddenly opened fire, leaving the target dead on the spot.

As per the report, the prime suspect, Gogi Butt, remained in hiding for one and a half years since the murder and did not join the investigation. He was declared a proclaimed offender while the alleged shooters were arrested and sent on judicial remand by the court.The report also contained the statements of all the witnesses and the circumstantial evidences which prove that the nominated suspects were “guilty” of the murder charges.

To a question, the official said that senior police officers would call a meeting to review the findings of the investigation and take a final decision in this regard soon.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was killed on Feb 19, 2024, during a wedding ceremony in Lahore’s Chuhung area.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025