Four Margalla trails closed after heavy rain forecast

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has closed four trails of the Margalla Hills till further orders keeping in view the forecast of torrential rainfall for the safety of the people.

Notification issued from the office of District Magistrate stated: “In view of recent heavy rainfall and keeping in view the safety of citizens, including hikers, visitors to the Margalla Hills, it is hereby notified that trail 2, 3, 4, 5 and trail behind Saidpur Village Shall remain closed till further orders for the public.”

An official of the capital administration said the administration was in contact with the Met Office to get weather forecast and take necessary step to avoid any untoward incident.

On Wednesday, Islamabad and its surroundings will remain partly cloudy with a possibility of rain with gusty winds and tender storm. Besides, heavy rain is also expected at a few places with 60 percent probability.

The capital police were also asked to make necessary arrangements to ensure the order of the district magistrate is implemented in letter and spirit.

The police have also been deployed at the starting point of the trails at the foothills to stop people from hiking or visiting the hills.

The police and the other department concerned have also been alerted and asked to closely monitor the water flow on the nullahs and streams inside the Islamabad and take all the precautionary measures.

They have been asked to inform the administration and get assistance immediately if the water level at the nullahs and streams increase and overflow.

The people residing near the nullah and streams should also be alerted and precautionary and necessary steps should also be taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Likewise, all the rescue departments were also alerted to deal with any emergency situation.

The low lying areas of Islamabad will also be watched.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025