E-Paper | September 03, 2025

CM orders emergency measures to arrest dengue spread

Bureau Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

PESHAWAR: The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has taken urgent notice of the potential spread of dengue fever following the recent spell of rains in the province and directed all the departments concerned to launch emergency anti-dengue measures without delay.

The chief minister’s secretariat has issued a formal communiqué to all the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and relevant departments, underscoring that stagnant rain water is providing breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes which must be taken care of through immediate cleanliness and control drives.

The directives call for special attention to be given to the drainage of accumulated water at public places, construction sites, markets, schools, government offices and sewerage lines.

The health department has been instructed to ensure that hospitals are fully equipped in advance, with the availability of medicines, diagnostic facilities and treatment arrangements for dengue patients, while an integrated system is to be put in place for effective monitoring and timely reporting of dengue cases across the province.

The local government bodies have been made responsible for regular spraying and larvicide measures in all vulnerable areas.

Furthermore, the information department has been tasked, in collaboration with the health department and district administrations, to launch a large-scale awareness campaign to educate the public about preventive measures against dengue. This campaign will utilise print, electronic and social media platforms extensively.

Citizens have been urged to drain stagnant water in and around their homes, keep water tanks covered, and adopt precautionary measures such as using mosquito nets, repellents and protective clothing. The communiqué also directed mobilization of communities through mosques, schools and local notables to reinforce participation in preventive measures.

The CM emphasised that dengue prevention was a collective responsibility and that all the departments were accountable for ensuring public awareness as well as implementing effective on-ground interventions. He made it clear that the commissioners would be required to submit weekly reports on anti-dengue operations, hospital preparedness and awareness campaigns so that the drive against dengue could be pursued in a comprehensive and effective manner.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

