E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Hind Rajab’s mother hopes Venice film about her killing helps end Gaza invasion

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 10:49pm

The mother of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, hopes that a film about her final moments, to be screened at the Venice Film Festival, would help end the conflict, AFP reports.

Her death sparked international outrage and calls for an independent investigation, and the original audio recordings of her emergency call have been incorporated into ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’, one of 21 features competing at the Venice festival.

“I hope this film will help stop this destructive war and save the other children of Gaza,” her mother Wissam Hamada told AFP by phone from Gaza City in a call ahead of the premiere in the Italian city.

“My daughter Hind’s voice has become heard all over the world and she will never be forgotten,” the 29-year-old mother said.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania recounts the last hours of the girl’s life using the original recordings, with the family’s permission, according to Hamada.

