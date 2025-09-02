80 Kamalia villages flooded by Ravi

TOBA TEK SINGH: A discharge of 200,000 cusecs water in the river Ravi at Kamalia caused havoc on Monday as more than 80 villages were submerged while rural link roads eroded.

People who took shelter on rooftops were later rescued by rescuers. Officials said over 60,000 people were rescued and 890 of them were given first aid. Their 61,999 animals were also evacuated.

The road leading to Chichawatni, Faisalabad and motorway M-3 interchange was submerged near Kalaira Adda at Kamalia. As a result all traffic on this road was suspended.

CM: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Jhang to oversee the relief work.

She inspected a field hospital near a relief camp and reviewed treatment facilities and availability of medicines being provided to the sick flood affectees.

She visited river Chenab’s Jhang city spur where Jhang DC Ali Akbar Bhinder and other officials briefed her about the flood situation and the loss caused to houses and crops in rural areas.

The DC said each relief camps had been set up at a distance of 500 meters. He said meals were being provided at all 750 relief camps without any discrimination.

