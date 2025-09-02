E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Four suspects killed in ‘CCD encounters’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 09:18am

LAHORE: Four suspects were allegedly killed in separate encounters with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in various parts of the city here on Monday.

The police claimed that two of the suspects namely Waseem and Riasat were killed during crossfire between a team of the CCD in Sanda area, suspect Rahit Masih in Misri Shah locality and Sabir in Batapur police precincts.

A police official claimed Rahit was wanted by the police in more than 50 cases.

He further claimed that all the four suspects were killed ‘by the firing of their own accomplices’ and bodies were shifted to the city morgue for postmortem.

The CCD has lodged separate cases of the encounters.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

