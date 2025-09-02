E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Gattuso ‘not afraid’ before first matches in charge of Italy

AFP Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

ROME: Gennaro Gattuso insisted on Mon­day he had no fear despite feeling “wou­nd up like a spring” before his first games as Italy head coach in upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel.

Italy are at risk of missing out on a third consecutive World Cup after a troubled start to their qualifying campaign which has left them nine points behind Group I leaders Norway and cost his predecessor Luciano Spalletti his job.

“I’m wound up like a spring,” Gattuso told reporters. “I have been since the first day. I also feel the weight of responsibility because I wore this jersey myself... One thing is certain, I’m not afraid.”

Gattuso took over in June from Spalletti, who was dismissed after Italy’s 3-0 defeat in Oslo in their opening qualifier.

Italy are third in Group ‘I’ with three points, albeit with two games in hand on Norway.

“Let’s take it one match at a time and think about doing things right. Our history shows that we haven’t won many matches with a cascade of goals,” continued the former AC Milan player. “We must take to the pitch with authority and pride, but we can’t just focus on scoring as many goals as possible.”

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

