Armed robbers make off with cash, gold in separate strikes in Attock

TAXILA: Robbers looted millions of rupees in cash, gold, and other valuables in various incidents across Attock.

Four armed bandits, equipped with different weapons, scaled the wall of Haji Tufail Khan’s house and his brother’s residence in Kadalti village within the limits of Hazro police station.

They held the family members hostage at gunpoint, tied their hands and legs with ropes, searched the house, and fled with valuables worth Rs10 million.

The looted items included 40 tolas of gold, cash worth Rs0.4 million, 12 mobile phones, and two motorcycles.

In another incident, three robbers snatched cash, mobile phones, a wristwatch, and four ATM cards from Dr Shehbaz Aziz, posted at Khidmat Markaz Hazro, and his cousin.

According to his statement to the police, he and his cousin were travelling on a motorcycle from Gondal to Kamra when three armed men intercepted them near Shamsabad Morr. At gunpoint, the robbers took Rs18,000, two mobile phones, a wristwatch, and four ATM cards before fleeing.

Separately, three unidentified armed robbers looted Rs400,000 from Hamidullah near Chach Interchange, close to Yaseen Village Bridge.

The culprits intercepted him at gunpoint and fled after snatching the cash. Meanwhile, shopkeepers Ibrahem and Umair, natives of Shahdhair, were returning home after closing their shop when three motorcyclists intercepted them, snatching cash, a motorcycle, and mobile phones.

In another incident, three armed motorcyclists intercepted a private bank manager near Hattian, close to Wessa, late at night, and looted him of cash and valuables.

Muhammad Asif, a resident of Malkmala, was also looted at gunpoint by an armed bandit, who deprived him of cash and valuables worth Rs0.17 million. Similar incidents have also been reported in Hazro Kalu Kalan, Dhoke Kowa, Hattian, and Kadalti.

The incidents have created panic and fear among residents.

Police have launched investigations, but no arrests were reported until the filing of this story. Locals urged the police to restore night checkpoints at entry and exit points of Chhachh, organise village patrols through local elders, and conduct intelligence-based search operations in sensitive areas like Kamra’s civil localities without delay.

Station House Officer Hazro, Sajjad Haider, assured the public that the culprits would soon be apprehended.

Meanwhile, member of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Monitoring Team and former provincial minister, Jehangir Khanzada, expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of dacoities and robberies in Chhachh, particularly within Hazro police jurisdiction.

In a strongly worded statement, he urged the police to immediately arrest active dacoit gangs and ensure the recovery of looted valuables. He said that although Hazro police had performed well in the past, the last ten days had witnessed a disturbing resurgence of criminal activity, leaving residents vulnerable.

“The police must take swift action to restore peace and provide my people of Chhachh with security and protection,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025