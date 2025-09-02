Strategy to cope with looming flood emergency in Sindh ‘at final stage’

SUKKUR/ LARKANA/ DADU: Commissioners of Sukkur and Larkana divisions, along with deputy commissioners of various districts, on Monday briefed Irrigation Secretary Zareef Iqbal Khero about their respective security plans and preparedness for the looming threat of super flood, very likely to sweep Sindh within the next few days.

Senior officials of Sindh Rangers, police and all other relevant departments attended the meeting. “SSPs were asked to finalise their respective security plans today,” said an official statement.

The irrigation officers assigned to keep a strict watch on Indus embankments and flood-protective bunds within their respective areas updated the meeting on their current state.

The irrigation secretary asked the DCs to keep coordinating with the commissioners while SSPs were told to remain in touch with DIGs in order to ensure effective implementation of the emergency relief and rescue strategy.

Over 1,000 schools in Larkana, several hundred in other districts spared for relief camps; irrigation secretary says population will be affected only if deluge at barrages exceeded one million cusecs

He said the strategy should be finalised by today (Monday) evening so that the higher authorities could be timely informed if additional personnel were required.

Zareef Khero said that some of the sensitive locations which required immediate attention were the Rwanti, Qadirpur, Baiji, Machhka and Danwaro bunds, besides the Faridabad and Alra Jagir bunds in Khairpur.

He noted that irrigation officials and their subordinates were working 24/7 at several other locations, including Naudero Nusrat, Moria, Akil Aghani and Abad Bund, as well as the Mohenjo Daro downstream areas. Police pickets supported by Rangers personnel should provide them adequate security, he said.

Sukkur Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi said relocation of families from vulnerable areas was in full swing and that control rooms had been established at his office and those of all DCs.

He was of the view that if the flood crest exceeded one million cusecs, a large population could be affected but if it remained below 700,000 cusecs, the impact on population would be minimal.

Larkana Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sangi said that if human resource issues were identified, a request for additional personnel would be made to the higher authorities.

The others who attended the meeting were Sukkur DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, DCs and SSPs of Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Khairpur Mirs, Ghotki and Kashmore-Kandhkot, as well as senior officials from the DIB branch, Shehbaz Rangers and all relevant departments.

A separate meeting to discuss pre-flood situation was held in the Shikarpur DC’s office which was chaired by Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, who is the focal person of flood for the district.

Sindh CM’s Adviser for Forest Mir Babal Khan Bhayo, MPAs Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Mohammad Arif Khan Mahar; Larkana Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sangi, Shikarpur DC Shakeel Ahmed Abro, District Council Chair­man Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Kamario, Guddu Barrage chief engineer and other senior relevant officials attended the meeting.

Minister Chawla later told the media that 30 relief camps had been established at various locations across the district to provide shelter, food and medical aid to relocated families.

The meeting decided to adopt a special strategy to maintain law and order during the expected super flood.

Several thousand government schools, over 1,000 in Larkana district alone, have been declared relief camps to accommodate the families being evacuated from the flood-prone areas.

These schools in Larkana district have a total of 3,290 classrooms with a capacity of keeping over 32,900 people.

Several thousand more government schools in other districts of Larkana division would also serve as relief camps during the flood emergency.

The River Indus, traversing along nearly 190 miles through this division, plays a central role in the region’s ecology, agriculture and livelihoods. Within its katcha (riverine) belt, approximately 370,000 people are said to be directly vulnerable to the impact of flood. They live across 21 union councils.

Traditionally, residents of these areas build their houses on elevated earthen platforms, designed to withstand a moderate flood. Consequently, most families do not leave their abodes immediately upon being warned of flood. Rather, they tend to wait until a flood attains higher level and poses an imminent threat to their dwellings. Keeping this in view, the evacuation and rescue strategies have been finalized. “Deployment of boats and quick-response teams has been ensured,” said the Larkana commissioner.

On Monday, Larkana DC Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa visited various dykes and vulnerable spots, including Nusrat Loop Bund, Ketti Mumtaz village and Burira Ferry Point. He also inspected the livestock medical camp established there and received a briefing from doctors. Besides, he inspected the Nusrat Bhutto Pumping Station and another livestock medical camp at Shahani Loop Bund.

In Dadu district, provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo inspected several dykes and reviewed flood preparedness in the region.

Later, speaking to the media, he held out the assurance that all necessary preparations had been made to deal with any potential flood emergency.

He presided over a meeting which was attended by PPP District President Pir Mujeebul Haq and MPAs of the area, besides former MNA Imran Zafar Laghari, Syed Saleh Shah, Saddam Balahro, District Chair­man Syed Mohammad Shah and other party leaders.

SSP Ameer Saud Magsi and other police officials briefed the meeting about the planned relief and rescue operations.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025