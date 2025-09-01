Afghan Cricket Board calls for support from business community for quake victims

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday called for support from the country’s business community for victims of the earthquake that killed at least 800 people and left more than 2,500 injured.

The quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of eight kilometres, was 27km from the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

“The (ACB) calls upon all national businessmen, traders [and] rich countrymen to extend their support to the affected families of Kunar and other eastern provinces in this dire situation, while also recognising its own responsibility in this regard,” the governing body said in a statement on X.

“The leadership of the ACB, along with all the players and staff, express its deepest sorrow over the loss of lives and casualties caused by the severe earthquake in the eastern provinces, particularly in Kunar.

“In this time of immense grief, we consider ourselves united with all our people.”

It added that the earthquake had caused many deaths and affected many others, saying it was “truly a great calamity”.

The board said it stood in solidarity with the bereaved families of Kunar and all the eastern provinces and “extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to them during this difficult time”.

The earthquake struck just before midnight, shaking buildings from capital Kabul to Islamabad. After the initial quake, a series of at least five aftershocks followed throughout the night, with the strongest being one of magnitude 5.2 just after 4am (4:30am PKT).

More than 1.2 million people likely felt strong or very strong shaking, according to the USGS.

Near the epicentre in the east of Afghanistan, around 800 people were killed and 2,500 injured in remote Kunar province alone, chief Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. Another 12 people were killed and 255 were injured in neighbouring Nangarhar province, he added.

“Numerous houses were destroyed,” interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani told AFP.

The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes that are vulnerable to collapse.

Minute of silence in Tri-series match

A minute of silence will be held today before the start of the UAE-Afghanistan T20I Tri-series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“The Emirates Cricket Board joins the Afghanistan Cricket Board in offering sympathies and condolences to the victims of the tragic earthquake,” the Emirati board said in a post on X.

Zalmi Foundation pledges Rs10m for quake victims

The chairman of the Zalmi Foundation, Javed Afridi, pledged Rs10m to support those struck by the calamity, saying he was “heartbroken by the devastation of the earthquake in Afghanistan”.

“So many lives lost, families shattered, and loved ones in pain. Our prayers are with our Afghan brothers and sisters in these tough times,” he added.