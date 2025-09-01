E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Australian report raises concerns over age-verification software ahead of teen social ban

Reuters Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 10:58am
A high school student poses with her mobile showing her social media applications in Melbourne, Australia, November 28, 2024. — Reuters / File
A high school student poses with her mobile showing her social media applications in Melbourne, Australia, November 28, 2024. — Reuters / File

An Australian government-commissioned report said selfie-based age-guessing software could enforce a teen social media ban, but noted that some groups experienced “unacceptable” levels of inaccuracy, raising concerns about the December rollout.

The report, published by the government on Monday, said photo-based age estimation products were broadly accurate, fast and privacy-respecting but noted worsening results for people near the age minimum of 16.

The findings foreshadow a mixed experience once the ban takes effect in December: Caucasians three years over the age cut-off can expect minimal disruption, but non-Caucasians and teenage girls face challenges.

The experience may also be more complicated for social media platforms from Meta’s META.O Instagram to Alphabet’s GOOGL.O YouTube, which, under the law, must show they are taking reasonable steps to block users under 16 or face a fine of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).

The trial found high accuracy for people over 19, but those up to three years on either side of the cut-off were in a “grey zone where system uncertainty is higher”.

Users aged 16 had an 8.5 per cent chance of being estimated as underage, so they might need to be “diverted to supplementary assurance methods, such as ID-based verification or parental consent”, the report said.

“While systems generally performed well across diverse user groups, some showed reduced accuracy for older adults, non-Caucasian users and female-presenting individuals near policy thresholds,” the report added.

Social media experts said the report raised questions about whether the ban could work in three months.

“It seems like there are a lot of variations in accuracy,” said Justine Humphry, a media researcher at the University of Sydney who specialises in online safety.

“That variation is concerning, with the tight schedule for the introduction of a system that will need to be robust and working by the end of this year,” she added.

Communications minister Anika Wells said the report proved that “while there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to age assurance, this trial shows there are many effective options and importantly that user privacy can be safeguarded”.

Tech

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...