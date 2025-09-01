E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Israel strikes Hezbollah site in south Lebanon

AFP Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am
SMOKE billows from Nabatieh district following Israeli strikes on Sunday.—Reuters
JERUSALEM: The Isr­aeli army said it carried out a strike on a site run by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

“A short while ago, the IDF (army) struck military infrastructure, incl­uding underground infrastructure, at a Hezbollah site in which military activity was identified, in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Leb­anon,” the military said in a statement.

“The existence of the site and the activity within it constitute a violation of the understandings betw­een Israel and Leba­non,” it added.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported int­ense strikes in the wooded area of Ali al-Taher, where fires were later declared, and in Al-Debsha, where serious damage was rec­orded.

According to NNA, jets fired “a large number of missiles”, with images sho­­wing thick columns of smoke rising into the sky.

After the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel engaged in more than a year of hostilities that culminated in two months of open war last year.

Under a November cea­sefire that sought to end the violence, Leb­a­n­on’s army has been deploying in the south and dismantling Hezbollah’s inf­r­a­structure with the support of UN peacekeepers.

Israel, however, has kept up its strikes on Hezbollah targets in Leb­anon despite the truce and has vowed to continue them until the group has been disarmed.

Under US pressure, Beirut has ordered the Lebanese army to draw up a plan to take away Hezbollah’s weapons by the end of the year, but the group has vowed to resist the effort.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

