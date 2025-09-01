Tremors jolt KP, Punjab after 6-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

Tremors from a 6.0 magnitude earthquake were felt across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the early hours of Monday, according to the authorities but no casualties or damage were reported.

According to the state-run PTV which cited the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was recorded at 12:18am.

It added that the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Manshera, Abbottabad, Hangu, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

A Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson said the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre located southwest of Asadabad, Afghanistan.

Shocks were also felt in India and Tajikistan.

Following the tremors, district administrations across Punjab began inspections of buildings to assess structural safety.

“However, no casualties or damage have been reported so far,” PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed.

The PDMA stated that its provincial control room and all district emergency operation centers remain on 24/7 alert.

Citizens have been urged to report any earthquake-related losses or emergencies by calling the PDMA helpline at 1129.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.