E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Tremors jolt KP, Punjab after 6-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 02:36am

Tremors from a 6.0 magnitude earthquake were felt across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the early hours of Monday, according to the authorities but no casualties or damage were reported.

According to the state-run PTV which cited the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was recorded at 12:18am.

It added that the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Manshera, Abbottabad, Hangu, Malakand, Swat, Chitral, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

A Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson said the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre located southwest of Asadabad, Afghanistan.

Shocks were also felt in India and Tajikistan.

Following the tremors, district administrations across Punjab began inspections of buildings to assess structural safety.

“However, no casualties or damage have been reported so far,” PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed.

The PDMA stated that its provincial control room and all district emergency operation centers remain on 24/7 alert.

Citizens have been urged to report any earthquake-related losses or emergencies by calling the PDMA helpline at 1129.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...