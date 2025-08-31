Aid flotilla with Greta Thunberg sets sail for Gaza

A flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, have left Barcelona, vowing to try to “break the illegal siege of Gaza”, AFP reports quoting organisers.

Some 20 vessels set off from the port city on Spain’s east coast just after 3:30 pm (6:30 pm PKT) pledging to “open a humanitarian corridor and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people”, said the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The group defines itself on its website as an independent organisation with no affiliation to any government or political party. The flotilla, flying Palestinian flags, has hundreds of people aboard, among them activists from dozens of countries, including Irish actor Liam Cunningham and Spain’s Eduard Fernandez.

Also aboard were European lawmakers and public figure,s including former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

The flotilla is expected to arrive at the ravaged coastal enclave in mid-September.

