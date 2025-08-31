Murad explains why Sindh’s terrain makes it necessary to avoid embankment breaches

CM Murad Ali Shah, explaining the differences between Sindh and Punjab’s topography, has stressed that the province must avoid any embankments breaches.

He noted that in Punjab, there are breach sections which can be blown up if there is a threat of major damage.

“The topography there is such that the water comes back into the river soon,” he said, adding that the land was higher than the rivers in Sindh.

“So God forbid, if there is any breach, the water does not return to the river unless the river is at its lowest level,” he explained. “Hence, it is necessary for us to avoid a breach in all circumstances,” the chief minister added.