E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Murad explains why Sindh’s terrain makes it necessary to avoid embankment breaches

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 12:15pm

CM Murad Ali Shah, explaining the differences between Sindh and Punjab’s topography, has stressed that the province must avoid any embankments breaches.

He noted that in Punjab, there are breach sections which can be blown up if there is a threat of major damage.

“The topography there is such that the water comes back into the river soon,” he said, adding that the land was higher than the rivers in Sindh.

“So God forbid, if there is any breach, the water does not return to the river unless the river is at its lowest level,” he explained. “Hence, it is necessary for us to avoid a breach in all circumstances,” the chief minister added.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...
Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...