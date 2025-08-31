CM Murad says Sindh govt told to prepare for ‘super floods’ as Katcha areas may need evacuations

CM Murad has said he directed all relevant provincial authorities to prepare for “super floods”, which is when flows exceed 900,000 cusecs at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Addressing the media after visiting Guddu Barrage, he cited NDMA reports as forecasting flows of 800,000 to 1,100,000 cusecs in the Sindh rivers.

He asserted that the provincial government was prepared for the upcoming situation.

“It is in our mind to protect lives and livestock under any circumstances. Whether the waters are 800,000 and 900,000 or God forbid more than that, our entire Katcha area will drown, so we will need to evacuate people from there,” CM Murad explained.