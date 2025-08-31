E-Paper | August 31, 2025

Over 2 million people affected by floods in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 10:56am

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that over 2 million people have been affected by floods in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, Aurangzeb detailed, “Over 2 million people have been impacted by recent floods, out of which 0.75m were safely evacuated,” calling it the “largest evacuation operation in the country’s history”.

“More than 0.5m livestock have been evacuated,” she added.

“The whole of the government is on its toes at the moment,” Aurangzeb said, stressing that the “government’s topmost priority is to prevent any loss of life.”

