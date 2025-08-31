Indian spy jailed in explosives recovery case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced an alleged Indian spy, Usman alias Abdur Rehman, to 10-year imprisonment in an explosives recovery case.

The prosecution alleged that the accused was previously an Indian national and a spy, who currently holds Afghanistan citizenship.

A prosecutor told the court that the accused had entered Pakistan through the Chaman border and was arrested in Lahore with explosive material. He asked the court to award punishment to the accused as ample evidence was available on the record.

Judge Irfan Haider announced the guilty verdict, handing the convict two separate sentences of 10-year each under different sections of law.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered a case against the accused in 2024.

