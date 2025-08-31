World Humanitarian Day marked in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat-Pakistan (AKAH-P) celebrated the World Humanitarian Day on Saturday, declaring service to the suffering humanity as a sacred mission.

The day is marked on August 19 every year, but it was observed late due to the flood disaster in the neighbouring Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking at a ceremony held in this connection in the Chitral city, AKAH-P board director Mohammad Afzal Khan, regional program manager Wali Mohammad Khan Yaftali, manager emergency response Javed Ahmed, senior training officer Nusrat Jahan, and communications officer Ghafoor Ahmed highlighted the various programmes delivered by the organisation before, during, and after natural disasters.

They said the day reminded them that the welfare of humanity was possible only through humanitarian work and appreciated the spirit of volunteers involved in the noble job.

Referring to Chitral, Afzal Khan said that it was a place where even in ancient times there was a social organisation system, which was largely compatible with the current developed era, where there was a culture of coordinated help for each other during natural disasters.

The AKAH-P board director mentioned the success stories of saving hundreds of human lives thanks to timely steps taken by volunteers associated with the organisation in Boni Gol, Charoon Awer and Gasht Laspur situated across the Chitral Valley.

Volunteers associated with AKAH-P and representatives of civil society were present in large number at the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025