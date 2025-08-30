E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Around 600,000 saved through evacuations: Punjab CM

Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:49pm

Continuing her briefing, the Punjab CM said provincial authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and animals from flooded areas, in what she described as the “biggest evacuation and rescue operation in our history”.

“We are facing a situation we haven’t faced in decades. There has been a continuous effect due to non-stop rainfall,” CM Maryam said. “Our neighbour, India, opened their spillways and all that water came into our rivers, overflowing them.”

The chief minister said the province has a five-tier plan, the first of which is evacuation.

“All commissioners and DCs performed timely evacuations; containing this level of flooding with all resources was not humanly possible,” she outlined.

“We have evacuated and transported around 600,000 people in Punjab, who were moved from inundated areas. Around 450,000 animals have been evacuated as well.”

The CM added that timely evacuations need to be carried out in districts currently under threat from flooding, such as Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Multan and Okara.

“Their preparedness needs to be airtight and they need to be ready for rescue,” CM Maryam said, referring to district authorities. “All districts must use barges to load large numbers of cattle.”

Pakistan Floods 2025
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
Updated 30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

The state must treat displacement as a policy priority, not an after-event improvisation.
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...